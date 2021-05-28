Eye injections causing blindness? FDA’s stem cell clinic crackdown readies for action

Beginning next week, the FDA will officially start a long-awaited crackdown on stem cell clinics hawking unproven treatments that have no intention of going through the official process of testing their products in clinical trials.

More than 1,000 of these direct-to-consumer stem cell clinics have popped up across the country in recent years, promising help for conditions with limited to no treatment options, like Alzheimer’s, ALS, autism or even Covid-19, and no clinical evidence to back their pricey products.

“Obviously, it can’t be that on June 1 we’re going to shut everything down, because we don’t have the bandwidth,” FDA’s top biologics head Peter Marks told Endpoints News in an interview. “But we’re going to make very clear that we are serious about putting an end to products that should be under investigational new drug applications or biologic license applications.”

The FDA has provided these clinics with plenty of…

