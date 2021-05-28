Halozyme to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences: The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. ET. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat. The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. Elaine Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat.

