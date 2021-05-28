With two debuts and a SPAC, biopharma notches another busy week as IPO raise soars past $7B

Editor’s note: Interested in following biopharma’s fast-paced IPO market? You can bookmark our IPO Tracker here.

After a slight lull in the IPO market earlier this month, the industry returned in full force this week by celebrating two new Nasdaq entrants in addition to a SPAC merger.

Centessa comes in as the biggest winner, pulling in a $330 million haul and pricing above its expected range at $20 per share Friday. The 10-in-1 holding company marks the fourth-largest IPO raise among biotechs in 2021, coming ahead of all debutants except for Sana, Zymergen and Recursion.

Day One also launched its IPO on Thursday, netting $160 million after pricing at $16 per share. The pediatric cancer biotech ended its first trading session well in the black, closing up more than 60% from its debut price. Also Thursday, San Diego-based eFFECTOR Therapeutics announced it was going public in…

