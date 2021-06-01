Diet Plays Critical Role in NASH Progressing to Liver Cancer in Mouse Model

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found in a mouse model that when fed a Western diet rich in calories, fat and cholesterol, the mice progressively became obese, diabetic and developed NASH, which progressed to HCC, chronic kidney and cardiovascular disease.
Related Articles
UC San Diego Health Earns 2019 CHIME HealthCare?s Most Wired Recognition
September 20, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on UC San Diego Health Earns 2019 CHIME HealthCare?s Most Wired Recognition
UC San Diego Health Among First in Nation to Receive CHQI Telemedicine Accreditation
November 16, 2018 sandiegobiotech Industry News, News Comments Off on UC San Diego Health Among First in Nation to Receive CHQI Telemedicine Accreditation
STEM Career v. Parenting?
February 18, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on STEM Career v. Parenting?