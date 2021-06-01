Diet Plays Critical Role in NASH Progressing to Liver Cancer in Mouse Model

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found in a mouse model that when fed a Western diet rich in calories, fat and cholesterol, the mice progressively became obese, diabetic and developed NASH, which progressed to HCC, chronic kidney and cardiovascular disease.
Related Articles
Drug-Light Combo Could Offer Control Over CAR T-Cell Therapy
October 15, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Drug-Light Combo Could Offer Control Over CAR T-Cell Therapy
A Deeper Look at Global Icons
March 14, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on A Deeper Look at Global Icons
How a Single Gene Alteration May Have Separated Modern Humans from Predecessors
February 11, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on How a Single Gene Alteration May Have Separated Modern Humans from Predecessors