Five more biotechs file their SEC paperwork as the IPO Class of 2021 swells to 60

Editor’s note: Interested in following biopharma’s fast-paced IPO market? You can bookmark our IPO Tracker here.

After last week’s flurry of IPO action ended with two pricings and a SPAC deal, several biotechs got in on the action before the long holiday weekend.

In addition to the two smaller filings that took place on Friday, five other biotechs sent their paperwork to the SEC. Four of those companies — Verve Therapeutics, Century Therapeutics, Ambrx Biopharma and Cyteir Therapeutics — have written in $100 million as their initial placeholder, while HCW Biologics jotted down $50 million.

The group of S-1s brings the total number of companies to either file or price their IPOs this year up to an even 60, according to the Endpoints News tally.

Verve taking its base editing tech to Nasdaq

Sekar Kathiresan

Verve Therapeutics, Sekar Kathiresan’s effort to pioneer…

