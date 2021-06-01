Halozyme Highlights Data Presentations by Collaborators for Therapies Utilizing ENHANZE® at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced abstracts and presentations by its collaborators for the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will be held June 4-8, 2021. Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen)-sponsored study with therapeutics utilizing ENHANZE® technology: Subcutaneous daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) in patients with newly diagnosed light chain (AL) amyloidosis

