Mirati Therapeutics and Zai Lab Enter Into a Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Adagrasib in Greater China

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO: SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the companies have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for adagrasib, a small-molecule KRASG12C inhibitor, in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). "We believe Zai Lab is an ideal partner to enable us to expand and accelerate Mirati’s global adagrasib development," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "Zai Lab has an established record of rapid and high quality development and commercialization of innovative oncology product candidates in China. Their capabilities position Mirati to further develop adagrasib for patients with cancer who harbor the KRASG12C mutation around the world."

