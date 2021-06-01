Neurana Pharmaceuticals Appoints Georgia Erbez and Liz Cermak to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced the appointment of Georgia Erbez and Elizabeth (Liz) Cermak to its Board of Directors. Ms. Erbez and Ms. Cermak are accomplished, experienced life science executives and board directors. "We are very pleased to welcome Georgia and Liz as the newest members of our Board of Directors, both joining at a pivotal period of development for Neurana," said David F. Hale, Chairman of the Board. "Their experience in finance, corporate development, and commercialization will be invaluable to us and we look forward to their insights and contributions."

