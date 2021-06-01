Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will present at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the conference. The live presentation will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company’s website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the events and will be archived for approximately one month.

