Neurophth Therapeutics and Hopstem Biotechnology Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Therapies for the Treatment of Ocular Diseases

HOUSTON and SAN DIEGO: HOUSTON and SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurophth Biotechnology Ltd., a fully-integrated genetic medicines company developing AAV-mediated gene therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases, and Hopstem Biotechnology, the leading human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) and neural differentiation technology platform company, today announced a strategic partnership aiming to provide human iPSC-derived cell therapy for ocular diseases. The partnership leverages Neurophth’s experience in global gene/cell therapy drugs development and understanding of ophthalmic diseases to complement Hopstem’s expertise in GMP manufacturing and quality assurance of iPSC-derived clinical cell products to provide next-generation ocular treatments. Under the terms of agreement, Hopstem Biotechnology will receive upfront and milestone payments for the development of candidate cell product for agreed retinal degenerative disorder. Neurophth will have the option to license the candidate product and will be responsible for development and commercialization of the licensed product. In addition, Neurophth agreed…

