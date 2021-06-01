RIV Capital Portfolio Company ZeaKal Unveils Breakthrough High-Oil Hemp Results

TORONTO and SAN DIEGO: ZeaKal’s novel PhotoSeed trait boosts hemp biomass oil output by up to 50% TORONTO and SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – RIV Capital Inc. ("RIV Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) portfolio company ZeaKal, Inc. ("ZeaKal") announced that its PhotoSeed™ technology is believed to be the first plant trait proven to enhance the oil profile of hemp, offering the industry a sustainable way to improve the crop’s value while capturing more carbon. According to ZeaKal’s analytical chemistry data, PhotoSeed increased oil composition in hemp biomass by up to 50% relative to controls, comprising up to 8% of the plant’s dry weight. The development comes amid a spike in global demand for plant oils as renewable diesel inputs. ZeaKal anticipates that PhotoSeed hemp could produce approximately 800lbs of oil per acre—nearly triple that of soybeans, the largest oilseed crop in North America and one…

