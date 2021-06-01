Viracta Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of NAVAL-1, a Global Pivotal Trial for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive Lymphoma

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced the initiation of NAVAL-1 (Nanatinostat in Combination with Valganciclovir), a global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV-positive (EBV+) lymphoma. NAVAL-1 is designed to potentially support multiple new drug application filings across various EBV+ lymphoma subtypes. "Effective therapies for patients with recurrent lymphomas are limited, and those with EBV-positive lymphoma have even worse outcomes with standard of care therapies. Following the promising Phase 1b/2 data presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December 2020, we are excited to initiate the NAVAL-1 trial and continue the evaluation of our all-oral combination regimen in patients with a variety of relapsed/refractory EBV-positive lymphomas," said Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Viracta. "We are seeing enthusiasm for NAVAL-1 and our therapeutic…

