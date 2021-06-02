Artelo Biosciences to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational XI on June 9th

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

