CalciMedica Publishes Positive Data from Phase 2a Study of Auxora™ in Patients with Acute Pancreatitis and Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2b Study

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company targeting calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels for the treatment of severe acute and chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the publication of results from the Company’s completed randomized, open-label, dose-response Phase 2a study in the peer-reviewed journal Pancreas, part of the ongoing Phase 2 program of Auxora, a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of Orai1-containing calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels, in patients with acute pancreatitis with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). The research presented in the manuscript, entitled "Auxora for the Treatment of Patients With Acute Pancreatitis and Accompanying Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome," was conducted by lead authors Charles Bruen, M.D., and Joseph Miller, M.D.

