GenScript Biotech and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Enter into Global OmniAb® Licensing Agreement

NANJING, China and SAN DIEGO: NANJING, China and SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — GenScript Biotech Corporation (HKG: 1548) along with its subsidiary, GenScript ProBio, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced today that they have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for Ligand’s OmniAb® Platform, a multi-species antibody discovery platform, to generate highly diversified, fully human antibodies that are optimized in vivo for immunogenicity, manufacturability and efficacy. Under terms of the agreement, GenScript is now able to offer its global customers access to the OmniAb rodent platforms for high-quality, rapid, fully human antibody discovery services.

