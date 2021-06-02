Global Cancer Technology Appoints Chief Scientific Consultant and Advisor as Company Expands to Include New Technology and Treatments for Brain Cancer, SEC filings

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Global Cancer Technology—the cancer research company using invisible dots to solve visible problems in healthcare—today announced the appointment of M. Karen Newell Rogers, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Consultant and Advisor, a move that will strengthen GCT’s research efforts in glioblastoma, nanoparticle technology, and X-ray activated therapeutic delivery systems. In this role, Dr. Newell Rogers will coordinate collaborations with Barrow Neurological Institute, and scientists from the University of California San Diego as the team conducts pre-clinical studies towards the commercialization of a new glioblastoma treatment. She is also tasked with managing relationships and research efforts across GCT’s other cancer and technology endeavors, including developing nanoparticle technologies for hospital and surgery center applications, and clinical trials for real-time trackable X-ray-activated therapeutics for glioblastoma and other cancers.

