INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Lead Drug Candidate XPro1595 Receives Chemical Drug Name pegipanermin from USAN

LA JOLLA, Calif, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — — INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that the United States Adopted Name Council (USAN) has adopted the name “Pegipanermin” for its lead clinical candidate, XPro1595.
