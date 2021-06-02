Ionis announces changes to its board of directors at annual meeting of stockholders

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) today announced changes to its board of directors. Joseph Loscalzo, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed chairman of the board and Allene M. Diaz has been appointed to the board. As previously announced, Ionis founder and Executive Chairman Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., has retired from the board. Breaux B. Castleman has also retired from the board.

