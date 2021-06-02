Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Saiid Zarrabian will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021. Mr. Zarrabian will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 2:30 pm ET, Track 1. Register to watch the presentation here. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact assistant@ldmicro.com.

