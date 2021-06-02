Mirati Therapeutics to Take Part in the 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, will take part in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, which will be webcast on June 9. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will answer questions about the company at 3:50 p.m. E.T./12:50 p.m. P.T. The webcast will be available through the "Investors" section of the Mirati website, Mirati Investor Events and Presentations, and a replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the event.

