Poseida Therapeutics Announces Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held virtually via live webcast on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1:00pm PT. Stockholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2021, are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting.

Click here to view original post