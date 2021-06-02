Primordial Genetics Grants Arcturus Therapeutics Exclusive License of an RNA Polymerase for Human and Animal Therapeutics

June 2, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Primordial Genetics Grants Arcturus Therapeutics Exclusive License of an RNA Polymerase for Human and Animal Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Primordial Genetics ("Primordial"), a synthetic biology company developing enzymatic production systems for nucleic acids, today announced granting Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines company, an exclusive license of an enzyme for an RNA polymerase (RNApol). The enzyme was discovered by Primordial to meet the challenge of manufacturing high-quality, long RNAs for therapeutic applications.
Click here to view original post