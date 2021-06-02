Primordial Genetics Grants Arcturus Therapeutics Exclusive License of an RNA Polymerase for Human and Animal Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Primordial Genetics ("Primordial"), a synthetic biology company developing enzymatic production systems for nucleic acids, today announced granting Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines company, an exclusive license of an enzyme for an RNA polymerase (RNApol). The enzyme was discovered by Primordial to meet the challenge of manufacturing high-quality, long RNAs for therapeutic applications.

