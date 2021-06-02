Salk Fellows Program welcomes Talmo Pereira

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute has appointed neuroscientist Talmo Pereira to the Salk Fellows Program, renewing the program’s commitment to supporting future intellectual leaders in the biological sciences.

The Salk Fellows Program brings scientists from broad disciplines to the Institute to trigger innovation and perpetuate the collaborative spirit of the Institute. Most fellows come directly from a PhD or MD program and have expertise in a wide range of innovative technologies. The Institute welcomed its inaugural class of Fellows from 2014 to 2016, and all three are now in tenure-track faculty positions at Salk or UC Berkeley.

“The Fellows Program serves a vital function in the scientific community by nurturing talented early career scientists whose research may be deemed too risky, lowering their chances of obtaining support through traditional channels. But at Salk, we value the kind of novelty, originality and risk-taking typified by Talmo and our previous Fellows,” says…

