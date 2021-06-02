Sorrento Completes Acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics, Creating a Major Oncology Franchise

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics Inc. (“ACEA”).
Related Articles
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in Multiple Investment Conferences in September 2019 to Provide Corporate Updates
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in multiple investment conferences in September 2019. Dr. Ji will provide corp… […]
Sorrento Announces the Closing of Its Acquisition of SmartPharm to Build Next Generation G-MAB-Encoded Plasmid DNA For Cost-Efficient and In Vivo Production of Antibody Therapeutics in Patients
SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) and SmartPharm Therapeutics, Inc. (“SmartPharm”) announced today that Sorrento has completed the acquisition of SmartPharm, a gene-encoded… […]
Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, ?Sorrento?), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]