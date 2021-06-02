Sorrento Completes Acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics, Creating a Major Oncology Franchise

June 2, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Completes Acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics, Creating a Major Oncology Franchise

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ACEA Therapeutics Inc. (“ACEA”).

