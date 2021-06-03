AGBT Precision Health Goes Hybrid for Sixth Annual Meeting

ST. LOUIS: ST. LOUIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — AGBT, the not-for-profit convener of three of the world’s preeminent life-sciences and biotech events, is delighted to announce its sixth annual Precision Health Meeting (September 9-11, 2021). Participants have the option to attend the meeting in person in at the Loews Coronado Resort on Coronado Island (San Diego), or virtually. Speakers this year include Sir Rory Collins, Principal Investigator and Chief Executive of the UK Biobank; Joyce Tung, Vice President of Research at 23andMe; Josh Denny, CEO of the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program; and Stephen Kingsmore, President and CEO of Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine. (The full list of speakers can be found here.)

