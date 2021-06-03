Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO: SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Molecular Cytogenetics – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCEEdition: 16; Released: April 2021Executive Engagements: 10453Companies: 44 – Players covered include Abbott Molecular; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Applied Spectral Imaging; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Cytognomix Inc.; CytoTest Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Illumina Inc.; Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH; Oxford Gene Technology; PerkinElmer Inc.; SciGene Corporation; Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. and Others.Coverage: All major geographies and key segmentsSegments: Component (Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services); Technique (CGH, FISH, Immunohistochemistry, Karyotyping, Other Techniques); Application (Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalized Medicine, Other Applications); End-Use (Clinical & Research Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Other End-Uses)Geographies: World; United…

