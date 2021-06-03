Kintara Therapeutics Enrolls Final Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VAL-083 for Adjuvant Treatment of Brain Tumors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced it has enrolled the final patient in the adjuvant arm of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study of VAL-083 being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson). The adjuvant arm of the study investigates newly-diagnosed patients suffering from glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) receiving VAL-083 in place of standard of care temozolomide (TMZ) as adjuvant therapy following surgery and chemoradiation TMZ. The trial was designed to enroll up to 36 patients to determine whether treatment with VAL-083 improves overall survival.

