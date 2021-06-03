UC San Diego Health Begins Treating Multiple Myeloma with CAR T-cell Therapy

June 3, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on UC San Diego Health Begins Treating Multiple Myeloma with CAR T-cell Therapy

As the first designated medical center in San Diego certified to offer this type of immunotherapy, UC San Diego Health will begin treating patients this month.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles