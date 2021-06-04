Fate sees positive B-cell lymphoma data at #ASCO21; ImaginAb secures funding for CD8 imaging trials

Fate Therapeutics revealed some new data at #ASCO21 for their R/R B-cell lymphoma program on Friday.

The San Diego biotech said interim Phase I data for FT516 revealed eight of 11 patients as of the March cutoff date had achieved an objective response, including six who hit levels of complete response. Four of the patients came from the second dose cohort, while the other seven came from the third dose cohort.

“Based on the favorable therapeutic profile of FT516 that continues to emerge and the potential to treat patients on-demand without delay, we plan to initiate multiple indication-specific, dose-expansion cohorts for patients with B-cell lymphomas to broadly assess FT516 in combination with CD20-targeted monoclonal antibody regimens,” Wayne Chu, VP of clinical development, said in a statement.

Patients had received a median of three prior lines of treatment, and a median of two prior lines containing CD20-targeted…

Click here to view original post