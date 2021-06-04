Sorrento and Researchers at Karolinska Institutet Have Signed a Research Collaboration Agreement on iPSC-Derived Dimeric Antigen Receptor-Modified Natural Killer (DAR-NK) Cells With The Vision to Bring “Off-The-Shelf” NK Cell-Based Cancer Treatments Rapidly to Patients

SAN DIEGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”)?today announced that the Company has entered into an additional collaborative agreement with NextGenNK Competence Center-associated research groups at the Department of Medicine, Huddinge, Karolinska?Institutet?(“KI”) in?Stockholm, Sweden, aimed at producing novel?cell-based therapeutics using natural killer (“NK”) cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (“iPSCs”). Sorrento and KI are collaborative partners in the Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies (“NextGenNK”) coordinated by KI.

