Sorrento Announces Positive Results From Its License Partner, Kelun, on a Phase I Study of Safety and Pharmacokinetics of A166, a Novel HER2 ADC for Advanced HER2 Positive Breast Cancers

SAN DIEGO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kelun”), a license and development partner, will present posters at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting to be held June 5-6, 2021, releasing Phase 1 data for its HER2-ADC, A166. To generate this site-specific third generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC), Kelun partnered with Levena Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sorrento, which provided the patent-protected technologies for the generation and production of A166, including (1) a proprietary small molecule toxin, Duostatin-5, a tubulin inhibitor, (2) K-Lock, a site-specific conjugation technology and (3) an enzymatically cleavable linker. Compared to its commercial competitors, A166 demonstrated a better safety profile in the initial study and potentially better efficacy, as shown in the overall response rate (ORR) of 71.4% (A166) at 6.0 mg/kg vs DS-8201, which has an…
