Two months after inking a SPAC deal, Renovacor taps new CMO; CureVac reels in a new development chief from Merck KGaA

Marc Semigran

Marc Semigran was at sleepaway camp in Hopewell Junction, NY, when Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon. He packed into a social hall with a couple of hundred kids whose eyes were glued to one small, staticky, black-and-white television as Armstrong descended the ladder.

It sparked an interest in physics for Semigran whose focus later turned to medicine because he wanted to help people. That, and “I’m probably too tall, I don’t think I would have made it as an astronaut,” he quipped.

He went on to Harvard Medical School, then an internship and residency at the renowned Massachusetts General Hospital. His cardiology work there eventually led to a gig as CMO of MyoKardia, where he stayed until the company was bought out by Bristol Myers Squibb for a whopping $13.1 billion last year. And now, he’s Click here to view original post