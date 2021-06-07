Design Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors with Key Appointments

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for degenerative genetic disorders, today announced the appointments of industry veterans, Heather Behanna, Ph.D., principal of SR One, and Deepa Prasad, managing director of WestRiver Group, to its board of directors effective June 15, 2021.

