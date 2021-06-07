Design Therapeutics to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for degenerative genetic disorders, today reported that João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.
