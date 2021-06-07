Equillium to Collaborate with Oxford University and Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology to Investigate Role of the CD6-ALCAM Pathway and Itolizumab in Rheumatic Diseases

June 7, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Equillium to Collaborate with Oxford University and Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology to Investigate Role of the CD6-ALCAM Pathway and Itolizumab in Rheumatic Diseases

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced a translational research collaboration with the Kennedy Institute for Rheumatology and the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford. The research collaboration will study how CD6 monoclonal antibodies, such as itolizumab, modulate T cell responses and explore the role of the CD6-ALCAM pathway in rheumatic diseases. CD6 is a co-stimulatory receptor, predominantly expressed on T cells, that binds to activated leukocyte cell adhesion molecule (ALCAM), a ligand expressed on antigen presenting cells and various epithelial and endothelial tissues. The CD6-ALCAM pathway plays an integral role in modulating T cell activation, proliferation, differentiation and trafficking and is believed to play a central role in many autoimmune disorders. 

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Equillium Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to?$15 Million with Lincoln Park Capital

March 31, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Equillium Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to?$15 Million with Lincoln Park Capital

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today … […]