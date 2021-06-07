Faro Health Inc. Secures $15 Million Series A Financing to Deliver Digital Transformation for Clinical Study Design and Authoring

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Faro Health Inc., a cloud-computing company that simplifies the design and authoring of complex clinical studies for biopharma and medical device customers, announced a $15 million investment led by Section 32 with participation from Northpond Ventures, Polaris Partners and Zetta Ventures. The Faro platform is the first Integrated Clinical Development Environment that simplifies the design and authoring of complex clinical studies by harnessing the power of smart digital protocols. The platform provides in-context and intuitive insights during the authoring process to help Faro customers optimize clinical study designs. Faro customers can use deep automation to eliminate inconsistencies and errors through standardization of protocol content that automatically links and propagates to all applicable study documents.

