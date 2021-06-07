Histogen Announces $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors, for the purchase and sale of 5,977,300 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.10 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Histogen also agreed to issue to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,781,840 shares of its common stock. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Click here to view original post