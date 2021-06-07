ImpediMed Announces Next Generation of SOZO® Digital Health Platform Software

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD), a global medical technology company using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) to generate powerful data to improve patient health, today announced the release of the next generation software for the SOZO® Digital Health Platform. This software release, designated as Version 4.0, adds an intuitive redesign, enhanced security and privacy measures, and personalized data sets to provide clinicians with in-depth, actionable information to maximize patient health.

