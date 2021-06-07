Kintara Therapeutics Set to Join Russell Microcap® Index

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced Kintara’s addition to the Russell MicrocapÒ Index. This milestone will take place at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes’ annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021 according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

