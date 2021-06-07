Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Ion AmpliSeq SARS-CoV-2 Insight Research Assay for SARS-CoV-2 Surveillance

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher Scientific today introduced the Ion AmpliSeq SARS-CoV-2 Insight Research Assay to improve SARS-CoV-2 surveillance. The assay is designed to enable early identification of new and known variants from samples that have lower viral loads. By sequencing more than 99 percent of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, the assay covers all potential serotypes. The new Ion AmpliSeq SARS-CoV-2 Insight Research Assay broadens and improves local, regional and national surveillance efforts to discover emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants through highly sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS). Combined with Thermo Fisher’s NGS technology, the panel enables researchers to obtain epidemiological insights with rapid turn-around time, workflow automation and seamless informatics and data uploading to public SARS-CoV-2 data repositories.

