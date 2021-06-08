AnaBios & Georgia Tech Team Advance to Next Stage of NCATS ASPIRE Challenge to Discover Novel, Non-Addictive Pain Drug Candidates

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) has selected a team from AnaBios and the Georgia Institute of Technology as one of five remaining groups to advance to the next round in the 2020 NCATS ASPIRE Reduction-to-Practice Challenge. Their winning project is entitled "Development of a Comprehensive Integrated Platform for Translational Innovation in Pain, Opioid Abuse Disorder and Overdose." Under the leadership of Principal Investigator Jeffrey Skolnick, Ph.D., from Georgia Tech and co-investigator Andre Ghetti, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of AnaBios, a multidisciplinary team of computational scientists and experimentalists will conduct an in silico screen aimed at the identification of novel lead molecules for the treatment of chronic pain without the risk of addiction. The hits from the virtual screening will be further validated in AnaBios’ in vitro human primary neuron preparations to establish the ultimate potential of the compounds…

