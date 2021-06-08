Cardiff Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 2 Trial of Onvansertib in Combination with Irinotecan and 5-FU in Pancreatic Cancer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing onvansertib to treat cancers with the greatest medical needs for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan and 5-FU as a second-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

