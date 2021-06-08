ViaCyte Appoints Dr. Evert Kroon as Interim Chief Scientific Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies that provide a functional cure for patients with diabetes, announced today the appointment of ViaCyte’s current Vice President of Translation Research Evert Kroon, PhD, to serve as interim Chief Scientific Officer following the departure of CSO Kevin D’Amour, PhD. Dr. D’Amour will resign effective June 25, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. The Company has already initiated a search for a successor.

