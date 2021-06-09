BeiGene dives in on natural killer cells with discovery pact for small biotech’s stem cell-based platform

China’s BeiGene has been busy on the oncology front in recent years, looking to keep up with the pack with one late-stage PD-1 on the way to a filing and a slate of small deals fleshing out the pipeline. Now, with its eyes on the horizon, the drugmaker has snared an early-stage pact for a clutch of next-gen cell therapies.

BeiGene will shell out $45 million in cash and an undisclosed amount in future biobucks and royalties for up to four of Shoreline Biosciences’ induced pluripotent stem cell-based natural killer therapies for cancer, the partners said Wednesday.

The multi-year pact will initially target four potential therapies with the option to expand in future years, the companies said. BeiGene will lead global clinical development with Shoreline picking up commercial-scale manufacturing duties. In return for its investment, BeiGene will hold global commercial rights to any approved therapy with Shoreline reserving the option…

