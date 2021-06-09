BioTheryX Announces First Patient Dosed with BTX-A51 in Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioTheryX, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on degrading proteins to create life-saving medicines, today announced the dosing of the first patient in a dose escalation clinical trial of BTX-A51 in advanced solid tumor malignancies that are dependent upon MYC, one of the most commonly known oncogenic drivers. BTX-A51, the company’s lead multi-kinase inhibitor is also currently in a phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial for advanced hematological malignancies.

