Equillium to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, a virtual investor event, taking place June 16 and 17, 2021.

Click here to view original post