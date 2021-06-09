SAN DIEGO & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BGNE #BTKi–Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, and BeiGene, Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company, today announced an exclusive worldwide strategic collaboration to develop
Click here to view original post
Shoreline Biosciences and BeiGene Announce Strategic Worldwide Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Genetically Modified Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapies
SAN DIEGO & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & BEIJING–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BGNE #BTKi–Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted natural killer (NK) and macrophage cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, and BeiGene, Ltd. (Nasdaq: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company, today announced an exclusive worldwide strategic collaboration to develop