ViaCyte adds to the war chest in what looks like an IPO-bound effort to bring regenerative medicine to diabetes

Stem cell therapies have long held promise if providing curative answers to chronic disease, but the field has taken decades to bear fruit despite some big hopes. A long gestating biotech out of San Diego thinks it has the secret sauce to cure type 1 diabetes, and now it’s raking in piles of cash with the potential for a major IPO in the offing.

ViaCyte has closed an additional $45 million tranche for its Series D, bringing its total fundraise for the round to $115 million with the backing of a slate of crossover investors that appear to spell a looming IPO for the long-lived regenerative medicine player, the company said Wednesday.

It’s a backstory with few contemporary comparators in the go-go world of biotech: ViaCyte was founded back in 1999 and has worked for more than two decades in relative obscurity to bring its stem-cell platform into type 1…
