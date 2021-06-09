ViaCyte Announces Closing of $45 Million Financing to Advance Broadest Portfolio of Stem Cell-Derived Therapies for Type 1 Diabetes

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, today announced the closing of a $45 million financing tranche that brings the total Series D financing to more than $115 million. The financing includes participation by existing investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, TPG Capital, RA Capital Management, Sanderling Ventures, as well as long-time insiders. New investors in the round include Adage Capital Partners, Invus Group, Asymmetry Ventures, and Artis Ventures. Proceeds from the financing will be used to fund the most advanced portfolio of stem cell-derived therapies designed to provide a functional cure for patients with type 1 diabetes.

